UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Gorakhnath Temple, Spends Time At Cowshed

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his time-honoured routine. He offered prayers to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and paid homage at the samadhi of his revered guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath. Whenever the Chief Minister visits the Gorakhnath Temple, serving cows remains an essential part of his daily routine.

In the morning, the Chief Minister visited the cowshed within the temple premises and spent time there. As he walked through the cowshed, he affectionately called out the cows by their names, Shyama, Gauri, Ganga, and Bhola.

Familiar with his voice, several cows came running towards him.

The Chief Minister gently stroked their foreheads, showered them with affection, and fed them jaggery and roti with his own hands. While touring the temple complex, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly interacted with children visiting with their families. He called them closer, asked about their names and studies, shared light moments, blessed them, and encouraged diligence for success. He personally distributed sweets. He also performed the Annaprashan ceremony for two children, holding them in his lap and feeding them their first solid food.