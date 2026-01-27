Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Global Hub For Life-Saving Tech

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, another important step has been taken towards making Uttar Pradesh a global center for medical technology. On the initiative of Invest UP, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) handed over a letter of intent for 10 acres of land to Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited under the Medical Devices Park on Tuesday. Through this project, more than 900 direct and about 2000 indirect employment opportunities will be created. This project is considered to take Uttar Pradesh to new heights in advanced health innovation, ‘Make in India’ and job creation.

In this state-of-the-art unit to be established in the Medical Devices Park, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited will manufacture the world's most advanced life-saving medical technologies. A major attraction of this project is the production of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) technology, which is considered an advanced method for the treatment of complex and serious cancer diseases. This will help establish India in the forefront of global health innovation.

In this plant, a wide range of radiology and imaging equipment will be manufactured, including CT scanners, MRI, PET scans, X-ray and ultrasonography machines. Along with this, respiratory care solutions necessary for anesthesia systems, ICU and operation theaters will also be developed, which will strengthen the health infrastructure not only of the state but across the country.

Under the project, advanced implants related to heart such as heart valves, stents and left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) will also be manufactured, which will be life-saving for patients suffering from serious heart diseases. In addition, special attention will be given to the manufacture of respiratory support products like ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Another major dimension of this Medtech Park is the development of medical robotic systems. Under this, soft tissue surgical robots, orthopedic robotic systems (including implants), dental robotic systems and neuro-spine robotic systems will be developed, which will promote high level of precision, safety and innovation in surgery.

Along with this, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions such as point-of-care testing devices and advanced analyzers will be produced in this facility, enabling fast, accurate and affordable testing for patients. To strengthen medical education and training, state-of-the-art medical simulators will also be established for doctors, nurses and para-medical staff, which will promote skill development while reducing patient risk.

Through the project, more than 2900 direct/indirect employment opportunities will be created. These will include manufacturing, research and development, quality control, regulatory services, sales, marketing and support services. Special emphasis will be given to recruitment of local youth and skill development in the project, which will ensure inclusive development.

On this occasion of handing over the letter of intent, YEIDA's CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, ACEO Shailendra Bhatia and from Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited Dr. Minakshi Late (Group CEO and Global Head), Gaurav Shokin (Chief Operating Officer), Anil Kumar Verma (Vice President) and Kamini Bharti (Business Unit Head) were present.