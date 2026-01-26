UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Folk Arts On Republic Day 2026 |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday honored artists at his official residence who presented performances related to the art and culture of different states on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

While honoring the artists, the Chief Minister said, “under the spirit of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”, guest artists who came from various states on the occasion of Republic Day-2026 reached Uttar Pradesh carrying the cultural essence of the folk culture and folk dances of their respective states. Artists from Uttar Pradesh also gave a grand and magnificent form to the cultural presentation based on the theme “Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh” through their rich cultural traditions”.

During this, the Chief Minister interacted with the artists, appreciated their performances and also invited them to visit Uttar Pradesh. The artists expressed happiness after meeting the Chief Minister, expressed their gratitude and praised his good governance.

The Chief Minister also added, along with being the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh is the land of spiritual, religious and cultural heritage. People from Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir, from Arunachal to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Sikkim come here.

Despite different languages, art forms and traditions, the emotion of all is one, which strengthens the concept of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”.

Mentioning Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the Chief Minister said, “These states have now joined the mainstream of development. The participation of 28 artists from Tripura in the Republic Day parade is a living example of the country’s cultural unity. Coming from such a long distance and participating in the program is highly commendable”.

Chief Minister also stated, “Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishvavidyalaya is Uttar Pradesh’s first university dedicated to art and culture. Preparing joint performances with artists from various states on national festivals, Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Diwas and other important events should be the responsibility of the university”.

He continued by saying, “Short but impactful presentations should be prepared by combining folk arts such as Birha of Purvanchal, Ramkatha of Awadh, Krishnaleela of Braj, Alha of Bundelkhand and other regional folk arts”.

The Chief Minister called upon the artists of Mathura to keep their cultural traditions alive. Addressing the artists of Prayagraj, he said that the Magh Mela has now taken a grand form like the Kumbh, where there should be wide presentation of folk arts.

Addressing the artists of Ayodhya, he added that by giving regular performances in Deepotsav, they should give national recognition to the art of Ayodhya and perform jointly with artists from other states.

The Chief Minister also said, “Folk art and culture are the soul of India. Joint performances of various states strengthen the cultural unity, diversity and harmony of the country and realize the concept of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”.

The Chief Minister continued by adding, while celebrating the Republic Day, the presentations of Shankh Vadan, Damru Vadan, Badhava, Mayur and Dhedhiya dances by the artists of Uttar Pradesh mesmerized the audience. The Kathak dance presented by the students of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishvavidyalaya made this cultural presentation even more dignified. Along with this, folk dances from various states gave the program the form of a national cultural platform.

Impressive presentations were given such as Badhai dance from Madhya Pradesh, Lezium from Maharashtra, Rouf from Jammu and Kashmir, Tamang Selo from Sikkim and Talwar Raas from Gujarat.

In addition, folk artists from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh brought the cultural concept of “Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh” alive with patriotism through Biju dance and the folk dances of the Singpho and Nishi tribes.

The Chief Minister interacted with the head of each group and said that since they got the opportunity to come to Uttar Pradesh, they should definitely visit some tourist places here so that they can understand the culture of Uttar Pradesh.

While this interaction, one group expressed the desire to visit Ayodhya. To which, the Chief Minister directed the officials that complete arrangements should be made for the visit of any artist who wishes to go to Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister honored 261 artists from 18 groups of a total 10 states including Uttar Pradesh.

These groups included artists from Uttar Pradesh along with West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Tripura.

