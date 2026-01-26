‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’ Theme Shines At Grand Republic Day Celebrations In Lucknow

Lucknow: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the Department of Culture organized grand cultural performances along Vidhan Sabha Marg. For the first time on Republic Day, over 200 artists from nine states across the country participated in these celebrations.

Conceptualized around the theme ‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’, and aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the programme beautifully showcased the unity inherent in India’s rich cultural diversity. Performances by local artists and school students from Uttar Pradesh further reinforced the spirit of national integration and unity.

A unique presentation was seen by the Culture Department in the Republic Day event. This year, for the first time, artists from nine states gave presentations based on the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat’ on Vidhan Sabha Marg, in which artists from Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra gave live demonstration of the folk culture of their respective states.

Artists of Arunachal Pradesh mesmerized the audience by presenting folk dances of the Singpho and Nishi tribes. Jhijhia dance of Mithilanchal of Bihar, Raut Nacha of Chhattisgarh, Dhal-Talwar Ras of Gujarat and Rouf dance of Jammu-Kashmir were also presented. Badhai of Madhya Pradesh, Lezim of Maharashtra, Tamang Selo of Sikkim and the tribal folk dance of Tripura presented a beautiful glimpse of unity in diversity.

Artists of Uttar Pradesh also gave a grand demonstration of the state's rich cultural heritage. Artists of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya gave presentations of Kathak, Badhava of Ayodhya and Faruvahi folk dance.

In the sequence of cultural programs, conch playing and peacock folk dance of Mathura, along with Dhedhiya folk dance of Prayagraj, were also presented. In addition, contingents of school students also gave colourful presentations based on the theme of national unity.

This cultural event of Republic Day infused enthusiasm and excitement among the audience. This creative initiative of the Culture Department disseminated the strong message of the ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat’ spirit from the capital of the stat