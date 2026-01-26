 'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. He emphasized patriotism, dedication, and development as pillars of democracy and called on citizens to draw inspiration from the Constitution and remember the sacrifice of India’s immortal warriors.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweet

In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day." He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy" he said.



Republic Day marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950.

