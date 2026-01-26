'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day." He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy" he said.

"Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution," he said.

Republic Day marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950.

