India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa (R) |

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

The European leaders are on a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 25-27.

About President Of The European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa was born in Lisbon in 1961 and is a leading Portuguese political figure, recognised for his commitment to dialogue, political stability and sustainable development.

Interestingly, he comes from a family with Portuguese, Indian and Mozambican roots, and grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped his political vision based on openness, respect, and international cooperation.

Read Also India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests

A law graduate from the University of Lisbon, Antonio Costa entered politics at an early age.

He joined the Portuguese Socialist Party and gradually climbed the ranks, holding several key positions in the Portuguese government.

His career has been marked by pragmatic governance and a deep commitment to social justice and democracy.

He became the Prime Minister of Portugal in 2015, and had previously held several strategic portfolios like Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (1997-1999), Minister for Justice (1999-2002), Member and Vice-President of the European Parliament (2004-2005), Minister of State and Minister for the Interior (2005-2007) and Mayor of Lisbon (2007-2015).

Read Also US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation

Costa held the position of the Prime Minister for nine years and under his leadership, Portugal experienced a period of stable economic growth, sound public finance, reduced unemployment and increased investment in renewable energy.

His leadership and ability to foster dialogue and compromise among EU member states led to his appointment as President of the European Council in December 2024.

About European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen was born in 1958. A medical doctor by training, she has dedicated the last 20 years of her life to public service. She first became involved in politics at the local and the regional level. From 2005 to 2019, she was federal minister in charge of family and youth, then labour, and defence in her home country Germany.

She took the helm of the European Commission in 2019 and was re-elected for second term in July 2024. In this second mandate, she is working for a more competitive and independent Europe that defends democracy, protects its people, and takes more responsibility for its defence and security in a changing world.

Read Also PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat

For the 77th Republic Day, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

The parade will feature the European Union (EU) contingent, which will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that the visit of European leaders comes at a critical time as the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be signed after being in talks for 20-odd years.

EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic said on Sunday that India and the European Union (EU) are nearing the conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

In a significant move to bolster ties between two of the world's largest democracies, the European Union (EU) and India are set to unveil a "Security and Defence Strategic Partnership" and are closing in on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the upcoming summit, EU official confirmed.

Terming the current period as a "culmination of remarkable intensifying relations," the official noted that both sides now recognize that their security and prosperity are fundamentally linked in a shifting global landscape.

Read Also 5 Heritage Hotels To Celebrate India's 77th Republic Day

A key deliverable of the summit will be the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership by the EU's HRVP Kaja Kallas and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This marks only the third such comprehensive agreement the EU has signed in Asia, following Japan and the Republic of Korea.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said yestrday that Europe and India have chosen strategic partnership, dialogue and openness.

Von der Leyen said that India and Europe are building mutual resilience.

Earlier in Davos, von der Leyen stated the European Union is close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement with India and noted that some describe it "the mother of all deals".

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, she stressed Europe's intent to expand trade and international cooperation.

She also referred to the scale of the proposed trade deal with India.

"There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," von der Leyen said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)