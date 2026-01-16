5 Heritage Hotels To Celebrate India's 77th Republic Day

Sawantwadi Palace, Sindhudurg | Pic: Sawantwadi Palace

As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day, as well as the first long weekend of 2026, these heritage properties stand tall and offer a peek into the annals of history. These incredible structures have withstood the test of time and today offer unparalleled experiences to modern travellers.

Sawantwadi Palace, Sindhudurg

Mohith Rai Srivastav

The 250-year-old royal residence of the Sawant Bhonsle dynasty in Maharashtra is becoming the torchbearer of the Malvan heritage. Apart from the history of the palace, heritage walks and heirloom Malvani gastronomy, you can also meet local artisans who are preserving regional art forms such as Sawantwadi lacquerware and Ganjifa storytelling.

CGH Earth Visalam Chettinad Palace, Kanadukathan

In 1939, KVAL Ramanathan Chettiar constructed this palace for her daughter in the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. Structures such as Visalam are a curious blend of Gothic and Tamil architecture, only found in Chettinad. You can explore the area to understand how the Chettiars community became prosperous merchant bankers across South East Asia. The region’s cuisine has become a well-known draw as well. You must also check out Athanagudy tiles and Chettinad cotton weavers for a holistic experience.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Pic: Narendra Bhawan

Narendra Bhawan was the residence of the last ruler of Bikaner, Narendra Singh. More of a haveli than a palace, the structure is a one-of-a-kind blend of Marwari architecture and Art Deco aesthetics. Design is the cornerstone of the property, which is bolstered by thoughtful culinary and cocktail experiences. When in Bikaner, also check out the red sandstone palaces, havelis, and temples that hark back to the prosperous trading days in the 15th century.

Rambha Palace, Khallikot

On the banks of Chilika Lake stands the 200-year-old Rambha Palace, the residence of the King of Khallikote. The palace played host to major players in Indian history, such as Lord Curzon, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. The main building is a mix of European and Odiya aesthetics and has been carefully restored. While here, a wildlife expedition around Chilika Lake is a must; Odisha’s temples are not too far either, but if it is strictly relaxation you want to pursue, try the hotel’s island breakfast or candlelit feast by the lake.

SaffronStays Kasauli Estate

The 80-year-old mountain home in Himachal Pradesh offers a unique blend of traditional Himachali craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Five well-accommodated bedrooms offer mesmerising views of the surrounding mountainside. Indulge in farm-to-table delights, hikes on scenic routes, and a rich cultural legacy while here.