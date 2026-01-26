 US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended heartfelt Republic Day greetings to India, praising the strong US-India partnership through Quad cooperation. He highlighted collaboration in defense, energy, critical minerals, and Indo-Pacific stability. Rubio expressed eagerness to advance shared goals in the coming year, emphasizing the historic bond between the two democracies.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts.

He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

The US leader extended a special message to India on the country's Republic Day, commemorated on January 26.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
Apple CEO Tim Cook Elevates John Ternus To Design Lead in Key Succession Move
Apple CEO Tim Cook Elevates John Ternus To Design Lead in Key Succession Move
From Mumbai To Glasgow: How Studying In The UK Redefined My Ambition
From Mumbai To Glasgow: How Studying In The UK Redefined My Ambition
PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat
PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat
Read Also
India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests
article-image
Read Also
PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat
article-image

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.

"Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country's adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world's two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead," the agency said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation
PM Modi Mourns Journalist Mark Tully’s Death, Calls Him Towering Voice Whose Work Deeply Connected...
PM Modi Mourns Journalist Mark Tully’s Death, Calls Him Towering Voice Whose Work Deeply Connected...
USA: Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Portland ICE Facility After Fatal Shooting Of Alex Pretti;...
USA: Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Portland ICE Facility After Fatal Shooting Of Alex Pretti;...
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
'Focus On What We Can Control,' Says Canadian PM Mark Carney After US President Donald Trump...
'Focus On What We Can Control,' Says Canadian PM Mark Carney After US President Donald Trump...