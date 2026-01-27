Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP Sets The national Development Template |

Lucknow: One District One Product (ODOP), an ambitious initiative of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, has today emerged as a model and a focal point in India’s development discourse. Began as a state initiative in 2018 and has evolved beyond a government scheme into a powerful example of district-centric economic transformation. Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ODOP initiative has demonstrated that policies aligned with local needs and traditional strengths can deliver visible and lasting results on the ground.

The success of the ODOP model is clearly reflected in the state’s export figures. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh’s total exports stood at ₹88,000 crore, of which ODOP products accounted for ₹58,000 crore. By 2024, total exports had risen to ₹1.86 lakh crore, with ODOP’s share increasing to ₹93,000 crore. This significant growth stands as strong evidence of the sustained institutional support extended to the ODOP ecosystem.

Today, UP’s ODOP model is increasingly viewed as a blueprint for other states across the country. The district-based product strategy has strengthened exports at the grassroots level, enabling even small producers to integrate into global supply chains. The core philosophy of ODOP has been to establish a distinct identity for each district. Across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, a traditional craft, industry, or product has been identified and supported through market access, branding, and government facilitation.

Products such as Moradabad’s brassware, Banaras’s handloom weaving, Firozabad’s glassware, Kannauj’s perfumes, and Bhadohi’s carpets have gained renewed recognition through this focused approach.

The CM Yogi government’s model has also addressed the long-standing challenge of regional imbalance in industrial development. Earlier, economic growth was concentrated in a few urban centers, but post ODOP, smaller districts and towns have emerged as hubs of economic activity. This expansion has increased local employment opportunities and significantly curbed migration.

According to state government data, the incomes of artisans and small entrepreneurs have risen substantially due to ODOP. Under the ODOP Skill Development and Toolkit Distribution Scheme, a large number of artisans have received training and modern toolkits. Simplified access to finance and upgraded skills have helped traditional crafts align with contemporary market demands.

To date, more than 1.25 lakh toolkits have been distributed across the state. As a result, product quality has improved, and local goods are no longer confined to domestic markets but are reaching national and international platforms.

Under the ODOP Margin Money Scheme, projects worth ₹6,000 crore have been approved so far, directly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This has infused new momentum into entrepreneurship, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Gorakhpur Janta Darshan

ODOP was also given a prominent platform at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, where 466 ODOP stalls were set up, generating business leads and deals worth approximately ₹20.77 crore. Similarly, during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, an ODOP exhibition spanning 6,000 square meters showcased 44 GI-tagged ODOP products from across the state.

Together, these achievements firmly establish ODOP as a transformative economic model, one that blends tradition with innovation and positions district-level strengths as drivers of national growth.