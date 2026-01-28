UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹1,000-Crore Projects In Siddharthnagar, Boosts Development Push |

Siddharthnagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth over ₹1,000 crore in Siddharthnagar. Known as the sacred land of Gautam Buddha, Siddharthnagar is now gaining recognition not only for its religious heritage but also for forging a distinct national and global identity through Kalanamak rice.

This centuries-old traditional crop is today scripting a new chapter of development by linking with modern markets under the Uttar Pradesh government’s One District One Product(ODOP) initiative. Kalanamak rice has emerged as a powerful driver of farmers’ income growth while significantly strengthening the district’s economy.

The history of Kalanamak rice is more than 2,600 years old. Its cultivation has been taking place in the Piprahwa region of Siddharthnagar since 600 BC. The same region that is deeply associated with the life of Gautam Buddha and his teachings.

According to local beliefs, when Mahatma Buddha returned to Kapilvastu after attaining enlightenment, he blessed the villagers of this region with grains of Kalanamak rice.

It is said that, associating its unique fragrance with his memories, Buddha remarked that this aroma would always remind people of him. Since then, this rice has become a symbol of religious faith and cultural heritage.

Kalanamak rice is known for its distinctive aroma and medicinal properties. Even after cooking, its aroma lasts for a long time, which sets it apart from ordinary rice. It contains iron, zinc and other nutrients, making it beneficial from a health perspective as well. Due to these qualities, it is worshipped as the prasad of Gautam Buddha and is now gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s ODOP scheme has played a significant role in giving Kalanamak rice a new identity. After its selection under the scheme, farmers were provided support in the form of better seeds, modern agricultural techniques, training, packaging and branding.

This encouraged the cultivation of Kalanamak rice and rapidly expanded its reach. While earlier its cultivation area was limited to only 2,642 hectares, it has now increased to 18,000 hectares. This expansion has led to higher production and a notable improvement in farmers’ incomes.

Due to the ODOP scheme and the continuous efforts of the district administration, Kalanamak rice is no longer confined to local and national markets. Today, it is being exported to countries such as Singapore and Thailand.

The demand for Kalanamak rice is increasing in international markets because of its background, aroma and health benefits. This is ensuring better prices for farmers of Siddharthnagar and establishing the district’s identity at the global level.

For the overall development, conservation and promotion of Kalanamak rice, the Siddharthnagar district administration has been honoured with several prestigious awards at the national level.

For these efforts, the district administration has received the Prime Minister’s Award 2021, the SKOCH Award 2022 (Gold), and the National ‘One District One Product’ Award 2024.

These honours not only recognise administrative efforts but also demonstrate that when traditional products are guided in the right direction, they can achieve global recognition.

Overall, through ODOP, Kalanamak rice has today become a successful story of heritage to development. It is emerging as a strong foundation for farmers' prosperity, employment generation and the district’s global identity.