 NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority & Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority & Others

NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority & Others

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) fully exited Ather Energy by offloading its 1.92 percent stake (73.33 lakh shares) for Rs 520.66 crore at Rs 710 per share via block deals on NSE and BSE. Buyers included Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Pru MF, Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital MF.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, on Wednesday collectively bought a 1.92 per cent stake in Ather Energy from the National Investment And Infrastructure Fund for nearly Rs 521 crore through open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital MF and Tata AIG Life Insurance Company Ltd also bought shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy, as per the block deal data available on the BSE and NSE. These entities purchased a total of 73,33,219 shares on NSE and BSE, representing a combined 1.92 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Shares Plunge 3.6% As Q3 Profit Dips 2.68% To ₹12,538 Crore, Highest Sensex Loser
article-image

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 710 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 520.66 crore. Meanwhile, the National Investment And Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) through its affiliate National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II offloaded the same number of shares at the same price. Mumbai-based National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) is a sovereign-linked alternative asset manager, anchored by the Government of India.

At the December quarter end, NIIF held a 1.92 per cent stake in Ather Energy. After the share sale, the NIIF have exited Ather Energy by selling its entire stake. Shares of Ather Energy fell 1.59 per cent to close at Rs 716 apiece on the NSE, while the scrip of the company slipped 1.53 per cent to settle at Rs 715.95 on the BSE. Earlier in February, Ather Energy reported a narrowing of the net loss to Rs 85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Here's To Know Everything About History & Significance
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police

The company reported a net loss of Rs 198 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income increased to Rs 996 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 650 crore in the year-ago period, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing. The company said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes of 67,851 units, delivering 50 per cent year-on-year growth, it added.In November 2025, NIIF divested nearly a 3 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy for Rs 541 crore. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu...
NIIF Exits Ather Energy, Sells 1.92% Stake For ₹521 Crore To Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Abu...
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹44,000 Crore For Smart Policing & Law & Order, ₹18,620 Crore For Women &...
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹44,000 Crore For Smart Policing & Law & Order, ₹18,620 Crore For Women &...
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY To ₹5,021 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹51,500...
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY To ₹5,021 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹51,500...
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9,845 Crore Allocated For Justice Department, Fast-Track Courts Made...
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9,845 Crore Allocated For Justice Department, Fast-Track Courts Made...
RBI Proposes Ban On Mis-Selling Incentives, Dark Patterns In Banks, Mandates Customer Consent For...
RBI Proposes Ban On Mis-Selling Incentives, Dark Patterns In Banks, Mandates Customer Consent For...