ICICI Bank Shares Plunge 3.6% As Q3 Profit Dips 2.68% To ₹12,538 Crore, Highest Sensex Loser

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday morning dropped 3.6 per cent after the private sector lender said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent to Rs 12,537.98 crore. The stock declined 3.57 per cent to Rs 1,361.20 on the BSE. At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,361.10. The stock was the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex firms.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 603.10 points lower at 82,971.25. The 50-share NSE Nifty quoted 175.75 points down at 25,518.60. The company's earnings were announced on Saturday. ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,883.37 crore for the October-December period in 2024 and Rs 13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported a profit after tax of Rs 11,318 crore, down from Rs 11,792 crore in the year-ago period. It had to set aside Rs 145 crore following the implementation of the new labour codes, and the overall provisions doubled to 2,556 crore. The bank disclosed that the provisions included a Rs 1,283 crore standard asset provision directed by the Reserve Bank in respect of agricultural loans after a supervisory review.

