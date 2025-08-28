Gorakhpur Political Clash: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad, BJP’s Jayaprakash Trade Barbs Over Alliance And Community Leadership

Gorakhpur witnessed a sharp political exchange as Nishad Party chief Dr. Sanjay Nishad targeted the BJP, stating that if the party saw no benefit in the alliance, it should end it rather than allow “small-time leaders” to insult allies. He accused BJP of promoting “imported leaders” from rival parties who, according to him, were damaging the organisation.

In response, former MP and BJP leader Jayaprakash Nishad launched a strong counterattack, asserting that Sanjay Nishad once followed him around calling him “minister ji.” He claimed that his struggle and political journey laid the groundwork for Sanjay Nishad’s rise. Referring to the Kasarwal incident, Jayaprakash said he was the only leader who raised the issue in the Assembly and fought for the community when Sanjay Nishad “was a nobody.”

The exchange escalated as Dr. Sanjay Nishad dismissed Jayaprakash as a “petty leader” and mocked his past association with BSP. He also pointed to BJP’s defeats in Gorakhpur in 2018 and Sant Kabirnagar in 2024, holding BJP leaders responsible while reminding the party of his community’s electoral strength. Jaya Prakash countered by saying Sanjay Nishad was enjoying power only because of BJP, with his son as an MLA and another son having served as MP. He accused Sanjay of exploiting the Kasarwal martyrdom while ignoring the struggles of the victim’s family.

Concluding his rebuttal, he stressed that BJP remained the true benefactor of the Nishad community, unlike leaders who “blackmail and threaten” society for personal gains.