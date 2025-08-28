 Flood Fury In Uttar Pradesh: Ganga And Yamuna Above Danger Marks, Villages Submerged, Schools Shut
UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Flood In UP | ANI

Heavy rainfall and swelling rivers have triggered widespread flooding across Uttar Pradesh, leaving several districts severely affected. In Farrukhabad, nearly 160 villages are under floodwaters, forcing the closure of 229 schools and disrupting the education of around 10,000 children. The administration has directed teachers to continue classes in safer nearby schools.

In Hapur, rising water levels in the Ganga have forced villagers to cook and sleep on rooftops, while boats are being used to reach schools and essential services. Floodwaters have also destroyed crops, leaving farmers desperate for government support. The stagnant water has raised fears of snake bites and the spread of disease.

Prayagraj faces one of the worst impacts, with both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers flowing above danger marks. Many ghats are completely submerged, and with cremation grounds under water, families are conducting last rites on roads. Priests are performing rituals from boats, while devotees are forced to cross rivers using ferries. In Sangam city, temples and connecting roads are inundated, forcing residents and students to evacuate.

In Mirzapur, the Ganga continues to rise at a rapid pace of 3.5 cm per hour, leaving several low-lying villages on alert. Similarly, Varanasi has seen the Ganga breach warning levels, submerging prominent ghats including Dashashwamedh, Assi, and Manikarnika. With boat operations suspended for a month, livelihoods of boatmen remain at risk.

Although Unnao has seen slight relief with water levels receding, residents remain concerned about waterborne diseases like diarrhea, dysentery, and malaria. Health teams have been deployed to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Hamirpur reported a tragic death after a man drowned in the Yamuna while bathing.

Authorities remain on high alert, with continuous monitoring and relief measures underway, but the scale of devastation shows no signs of immediate easing.

