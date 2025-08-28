Haryana Govt To Launch ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women From September 25

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: Fulfilling one of its major poll promises in 2024, the Haryana government on Thursday announced to launch Rs 2,100 financial assistance to eligible women from September 25, 2025.

A decision in this regard was taken by the state Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Saini here. The ruling BJP government has decided to implement the “Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” for ensuring social security of women from September 25, 2025 - the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the provisions, all women (married and unmarried) aged 23 years and above as on September 25, 2025, will be eligible to avail benefits. In the first phase, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh have been included. Gradually, other income groups will also be brought under the ambit of this scheme in a phased manner.

To avail benefits under this scheme, it will be mandatory for the unmarried applicant, or the husband in the case of a married applicant, to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years. There will be no restriction on the number of beneficiaries from a single family. For instance, if three women in a household are eligible, all three will receive the benefit.

However, beneficiaries who are already covered under any of the following nine schemes - old age samman allowance, financial assistance to widows and destitute women, Haryana divyang pension, Ladli social security allowance, financial assistance to Kashmiri migrants families, allowance to dwarfs, financial assistance to women and girls acid attack victims, financial assistance to widower and unmarried persons scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav samman scheme for the Padma awardee are receiving higher financial assistance, will not be entitled to benefits under the said scheme.

SAINI TAKES A DIG AT AAP

Taking a dig at the neighbouring Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab government, Saini said that while the Haryana government which came to power, fulfilled promises without elections, the AAP had made similar promises before elections near in 2022 but promises remain unfulfilled and that the women of Punjab have lost faith in the AAP government.