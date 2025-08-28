Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — 10 Latest Developments

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — Latest Developments | X/@gagan4344

Amritsar: The flood situation in Punjab has worsened, leaving eight districts badly affected as of Thursday, August 28. Thousands are being evacuated as rivers and dams overflow in the state.



Heavy rainfall, dam releases and breaches in embankments have submerged villages, schools and farmlands, with both central and state agencies mounting large-scale rescue operations. According to reports at least three people have died in rain-related incidents so far.



Here are ten latest developments:



1. Youths Saved Near India-Pakistan Border



A dramatic rescue unfolded near Teja Rohella village in Fazilka when four youngsters were swept towards the Zero Line. Clinging to a eucalyptus tree to avoid drifting into Pakistan, they were pulled out by NDRF teams after villagers raised an alarm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2. 400 Students Evacuated From Gurdaspur School



Nearly 400 students and 40 staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gurdaspur were rescued after floodwaters entered the campus. Army and NDRF personnel used boats to bring them to safety.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Excess Rainfall Leads To Widespread Flooding



Punjab recorded 243 per cent excess rainfall in 24 hours, with Haryana logging 247 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 118 per cent. The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers have inundated vast stretches of farmland and villages.



4. Eight Districts Hit Hard



Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar remain under water. Officials said 518 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur and Kapurthala among the worst hit.



5. Embankment Breaches In Amritsar



The Dhussi Bandh on the Ravi river breached at three points in the Ramdass area of Amritsar, submerging around 40 villages. Police used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate as water levels continued to rise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

6. Dams At Critical Levels



Water levels at Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams have already crossed their maximum limits. Bhakra dam is just nine feet short of full capacity. Officials warned that further heavy inflows could worsen flooding in low-lying areas.



7. CM Deploys State Helicopter For Relief



Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his official helicopter has been deployed for relief operations. “The people who gave our party 92 seats and gave me the services of the helicopter, I am handing it over to them,” he told reporters.



8. Army And IAF Conduct High-Risk Rescues



In Pathankot, Army pilots landed a helicopter on a collapsing building to rescue civilians and CRPF personnel. The Indian Air Force evacuated 46 stranded residents and air-dropped 750 kilograms of relief material.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

9. BSF Rescues Villagers In Border Districts



BSF teams used boats and helicopters to rescue dozens of villagers in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. Personnel carried children on their shoulders through flooded areas, while a sick elderly man in Fazilka was shifted to hospital.



10. Schools And Infrastructure Damaged



The Punjab Education Department reported that over 300 government schools have been affected across districts. Officials said furniture and infrastructure were likely damaged and safety checks will be carried out before classes resume.