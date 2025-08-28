 Western Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Udhna–Malda Town And Vadodara–Kolkata For Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath 2025
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season of Durga Pooja, Diwali & Chhath Pooja, Western Railway will run Special Trains on Special fare between Udhana – Malda Town & Vadodara - Kolkata stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway introduces special festive trains from Udhna and Vadodara to Kolkata and Malda Town | Representational Image

1. Train No. 03418/03417 Udhna – Malda Town Weekly Special [14 Trips]

Train No. 03418 Udhna – Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna every Monday at 12:30 hrs and will reach Malda Town at 02.55 hrs, on Wednesday. This train will run from 29th September to 10th November, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 03417 Malda Town – Udhna Special will depart from Malda Town every Saturday at 12:20 hrs and will reach Udhna at 00:45 hrs, on Monday. This train will run from 27th September to 08th November, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Tilaiya, Nawadah, Sheikpura, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka stations in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 03110/03109 Vadodara – Kolkata Weekly Special [ 18 Trips]

Train No. 03110 Vadodara - Kolkata Special will depart from Vadodara every Thursday at 16:45 hrs and will reach Kolkata at 04:05 hrs, on Saturday. This train will run from 2nd October to 27th November, 2025.

Similarly, Train No. 03109 Kolkata – Vadodara Special will depart from Kolkata every Tuesday at 08:00 hrs and will reach Vadodara at 19:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 30th September to 25th November 2025.

Enroute, this train will halt at Godhra, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Tilaiya, Nawadah, Sheikpura, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur and Barddhaman stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC -3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Also Watch:

Booking Opens From 30th August 2025

The booking for Train Nos. 03418 & 03110 will open from 30th August, 2025 at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

