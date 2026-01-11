 Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection. Hospital authorities said she responded well to treatment under Dr Arup Basu and has been advised to continue further care at home.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here nearly a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said.

She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said.

"The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence," a senior official of the hospital said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for "exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection," the official added.

She turned 79 last December.

