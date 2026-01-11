'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference | VIDEO

PM Modi attends the inaugural Ceremony of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Rajkot | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing uncertainty.

"Amidst great global uncertainty, we are witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty in India. Today, India has political stability and continuity in policies," Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

🚨🇮🇳'Unprecedented certainty in India amid great global uncertainty:' PM Modi pic.twitter.com/kDG44oaHEB — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) January 11, 2026

He said India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy.

He emphasised that, along with infrastructure, an industry-ready workforce is the biggest need.

