 'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference | VIDEO

'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability at a time when the world faces uncertainty. Speaking after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, Modi said India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy and is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi attends the inaugural Ceremony of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Rajkot | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing uncertainty.

"Amidst great global uncertainty, we are witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty in India. Today, India has political stability and continuity in policies," Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

Read Also
Swabhiman Parv 2026: PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra, Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple | Videos
article-image

Also Watch:

He said India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy.

FPJ Shorts
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12

He emphasised that, along with infrastructure, an industry-ready workforce is the biggest need.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12

ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12

Atishi Video Row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Blasts Oppn Over 'Communal Politics' | VIDEO

Atishi Video Row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Blasts Oppn Over 'Communal Politics' | VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant...

'India Witnessing Era Of Unprecedented Certainty Amid Global Uncertainty': PM Modi At Vibrant...

Bihar To Introduce ‘Road Health Policy’, Plans Rewards For Reporting Potholes: Minister

Bihar To Introduce ‘Road Health Policy’, Plans Rewards For Reporting Potholes: Minister