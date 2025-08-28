BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To October 2

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by observing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ across Uttar Pradesh from September 17 to October 2. The fortnight will include a series of service activities, with the party leadership directing preparations on a regional level.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh chaired a meeting with office-bearers of the Gorakh region to review arrangements. He asked mandal presidents, booth heads, and Shakti Kendra convenors to maintain regular communication and frame strategies that strengthen the party’s hold at every booth. “We must expose the falsehoods and propaganda of the opposition and ensure BJP’s victory through strong booth-level planning,” he said.

Emphasising vigilance in the ongoing voter list revision, Singh directed party workers to reach every household and ensure the inclusion of all new voters who have completed 18 years of age. He also asked workers to remove names of people who have shifted residence or passed away.

Highlighting the central government’s focus on the welfare of the poor, deprived, and marginalised sections, Singh said the Seva Pakhwada will see party MPs, MLAs, local representatives, and workers spread Modi’s message through blood donation camps, health check-up drives, cleanliness initiatives, and other social service activities in villages, towns, and cities.

Singh also reviewed preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections next year and the assembly elections in 2027. He stressed the need to strengthen booth committees and directed party office-bearers to work on booth-level strategies to ensure organisational readiness.