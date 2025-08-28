 'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations Of Supporting Christian Missionaries - VIDEO
Aditi SUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations Of Supporting Christian Missionaries - VIDEO | X/@benarasiyaa

Maharajganj: A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district threatened to resign from his post after a confrontation with Bajrang Dal members, who accused him of siding with Christian missionaries in a local dispute.

The incident, which took place at Kothibhar police station on Monday, August 27, was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media. Have a look:

Here's What Happened

In the video, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh is seen facing a group of Bajrang Dal members demanding the return of a mobile phone allegedly taken from one of them.

The footage shows Singh seated as the members press him aggressively, before he suddenly stands and addresses them in anger. “Go to hell with this job. You guys have lost your mind. I will bring you to the right path within two minutes. I will go away from here after resigning from the job,” Singh can be heard saying in the viral clip.

The situation escalated briefly before police dispersed the crowd from the premises. However, once outside, Bajrang Dal members started shouting slogans against Singh, accusing him of protecting Christian missionaries and facilitating religious conversions. They also threatened to push for his transfer.

Roots of the Dispute

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a donation drive for a Hindu religious event in Bisokhor village, where a pooja and storytelling session is organised once every three years. Bajrang Dal members alleged that Christian missionaries were interfering in the collection process, leading to their showdown with the police.

The episode has triggered debate over the growing influence of Hindutva groups in Uttar Pradesh and their confrontations with law enforcement. Author Yusuf Ahmed Ansar commented on X (formerly Twitter) that police officers in the state face “daily humiliation, insults, abuse and even threats of violence by Sangh-affiliated non-state actors.” He added that incidents such as this often go unreported due to what he described as a “#GodiMedia blackout.”

