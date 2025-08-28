 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Sandpiper Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 28, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery August 28, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 4 RPI (A) Workers In 2017 Attempt-To-Murder Case, Calls Incident 'Political Stunt'
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 4 RPI (A) Workers In 2017 Attempt-To-Murder Case, Calls Incident 'Political Stunt'
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations...

'Go To Hell With This Job': UP SHO Threatens To Quit After Clash With Bajrang Dal Over Accusations...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams US Tariff Hike, Says ₹3,000 Crore Textile Exports Hit

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams US Tariff Hike, Says ₹3,000 Crore Textile Exports Hit

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — 10 Latest Developments

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — 10 Latest Developments

Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram,...

Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram,...