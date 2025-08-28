 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, August 28, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery August 28, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City
Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City
BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report
BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report
Mumbai: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan 2025
Mumbai: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan 2025
Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In Airoli With Forged IDs
Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In Airoli With Forged IDs

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report

BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report

West Bengal: At TMCP Foundation Day, CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Deploying 500 Teams To Strike...

West Bengal: At TMCP Foundation Day, CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Deploying 500 Teams To Strike...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...