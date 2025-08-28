 UP Man Arrested For Burning 2 Indian Cobras Alive, Booked Under Wildlife Protection Act - VIDEO
UP Man Arrested For Burning 2 Indian Cobras Alive, Booked Under Wildlife Protection Act - VIDEO

Aditi SUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
UP Man Arrested For Burning 2 Indian Cobras Alive, Booked Under Wildlife Protection Act - VIDEO | Instagram Screengrab

Hamirpur: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after a video surfaced on social media wherein he can be seen throwing two alive cobras into a pile of burning hay, resulting in their brutal deaths.

Authorities confirmed that the case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

A video of the horrific act also went viral on social media. Trigger Warning: The following video contains graphic and distressing scenes of harm to animals. Viewer discretion is advised.

Case Registered Under Wildlife Protection Act

The snakes are suspected to be Indian cobras, a Schedule I species under the Act. Officials said the offence has been filed under Sections 9, 39 and 51, making it non-bailable. Conviction carries a penalty of three to seven years’ imprisonment along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

The preliminary offence report was filed after the Hamirpur Forest Division, part of the Chitrakoot Dham Division, acted on a complaint coordinated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Divisional Forest Officer Anil Srivastava, IFS, led the local team in initiating legal action.

PETA Commends Action

“The cobras were forced to endure a painful, unnecessary death,” said Saloni Sakaria, Lead Cruelty Response Coordinator at PETA India. She welcomed the rapid response of the Hamirpur Forest Division and advised people to alert authorities rather than harm snakes when they come across them.

The accused is currently in custody, and officials said further proceedings will be taken in line with the Wildlife Protection Act.

