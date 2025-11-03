Rangareddy Bus Accident: 3 Sisters Returning To Studies Among 20 Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision

In a heart-wrenching incident, three sisters lost their lives in a fatal RTC bus accident near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district on Monday. The victims have been identified as Nandini, a first-year degree student, Sai Priya, a third-year degree student, and Tanusha, an MBA student. All three were daughters of Yellaiah Goud from Tandur and were studying in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the sisters had recently returned home to attend a relative's wedding and were on their way back to Hyderabad on Monday morning when the ill-fated bus collided with a gravel-laden lorry. All three died on the spot. The tragic loss of the young women has cast a pall of gloom over their house in Tandur.

In another heart-wrenching loss, Akhila Reddy, a young woman from Lakshminarayanapur village in Yalal mandal, also died in the same accident. Akhila, who was pursuing an MBA, was returning to the city after the weekend. Her mother and relatives broke down in tears upon reaching the accident site, mourning the untimely death of their daughter.

Initial reports suggested that the tipper was travelling in the wrong direction and crashed into the bus. At the time of the incident, there were reportedly 72 passengers on the bus.

"Around 20 people died, around 20 are receiving treatment in hospital, and three are critically injured," Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told ANI.

Amongst the deceased were 10 women and a three-month-old infant. After receiving information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the bus accident. The PMO announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.