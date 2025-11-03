Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 3, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-27 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala, November 3: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-27 lottery results for Monday on Diwali 2025, November 3, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-7 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-27 for Monday, 3-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BA 188930 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: AMMU S BABU

Agency No.: Y 4620

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BB 188930 BC 188930

BD 188930 BE 188930

BF 188930 BG 188930

BH 188930 BJ 188930

BK 188930 BL 188930 BM 188930

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BJ 656284 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: P P DHANESH

Agency No.: C 3472

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BB 180758 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: RAKESH KUMAR

Agency No.: R 5949

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0412 0785 1722 1946 2016 2096 2137 2284 2584 3234 3458 4702 5290 6025 8388 9257 9354 9635 9976

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1204 3063 4050 4236 6333 7869

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)...

0004 0006 0060 0333 0894 1712 1837 2106 2190 2302 2648 3499 3781 4169 4527 5230 5409 5650 5652 6390 6477 6813 7546 9370 9533



7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)...

0047 0258 0273 0288 0490 0552 0839 0856 0957 0993 0994 1186 1309 1357 1891 2407 2474 2508 2666 2818 3194 3277 3295 3366 3418 3567 3570 3726 3858 3872 4024 4324 4445 4945 5296 5386 5671 5891 5982 6002 6015 6050 6341 6375 6488 6516 6522 6540 6594 7062 7064 7491 7557 7730 7803 7807 7978 8005 8241 8315 8463 8506 8563 8660 8777 8788 8799 8818 8893 8992 9171 9231 9246 9278 9756 9854

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)...

0044 0222 0364 0624 0807 1023 1038 1133 1144 1238 1311 1355 1480 1490 1507 1554 1583 1737 1865 2072 2086 2354 2502 2571 2747 2763 2791 2793 2838 3257 3347 3415 3451 3474 3509 3673 3750 3940 4150 4175 4191 4303 4418 4420 4645 4697 4720 4825 4827 4856 5235 5468 5508 5680 5716 5795 5800 6081 6305 6367 6496 6704 6716 6841 6853 6894 7071 7183 7400 7432 7465 7575 7841 7853 7857 8025 8120 8292 8496 8505 8559 8636 8736 8825 8869 8896 9073 9193 9405 9456 9590 9663 9681 9788



9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)...

0965 7898 7193 4480 2841 3855 3104 7820 5896 5913 8051 6022 6596 5119 7596 0408 5229 3223 4093 4661 6690 5358 9076 1983 4009 9717 0601 4525 2974 6804 4508 0633 3781 7295

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-27: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.