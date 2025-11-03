 Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 3, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-27 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 3, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-27 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-26 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala, November 3: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-27 lottery results for Monday on Diwali 2025, November 3, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-7 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-27 for Monday, 3-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BA 188930 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: AMMU S BABU

Agency No.: Y 4620

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BB 188930  BC 188930

BD 188930  BE 188930

BF 188930  BG 188930

BH 188930  BJ 188930

BK 188930  BL 188930  BM 188930

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BJ 656284 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: P P DHANESH

Agency No.: C 3472

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BB 180758 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: RAKESH KUMAR

Agency No.: R 5949

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0412  0785  1722  1946  2016  2096  2137  2284  2584  3234  3458  4702  5290  6025  8388  9257  9354  9635  9976

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1204  3063  4050  4236  6333  7869

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)...

0004  0006  0060  0333  0894  1712  1837  2106  2190  2302  2648  3499  3781  4169  4527  5230  5409  5650  5652  6390  6477  6813  7546  9370  9533


7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)...

0047  0258  0273  0288  0490  0552  0839  0856  0957  0993  0994  1186  1309  1357  1891  2407  2474  2508  2666  2818  3194  3277  3295  3366  3418  3567  3570  3726  3858  3872  4024  4324  4445  4945  5296  5386  5671  5891  5982  6002  6015  6050  6341  6375  6488  6516  6522  6540  6594  7062  7064  7491  7557  7730  7803  7807  7978  8005  8241  8315  8463  8506  8563  8660  8777  8788  8799  8818  8893  8992  9171  9231  9246  9278  9756  9854

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)...

0044  0222  0364  0624  0807  1023  1038  1133  1144  1238  1311  1355  1480  1490  1507  1554  1583  1737  1865  2072  2086  2354  2502  2571  2747  2763  2791  2793  2838  3257  3347  3415  3451  3474  3509  3673  3750  3940  4150  4175  4191  4303  4418  4420  4645  4697  4720  4825  4827  4856  5235  5468  5508  5680  5716  5795  5800  6081  6305  6367  6496  6704  6716  6841  6853  6894  7071  7183  7400  7432  7465  7575  7841  7853  7857  8025  8120  8292  8496  8505  8559  8636  8736  8825  8869  8896  9073  9193  9405  9456  9590  9663  9681  9788


9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)...

0965  7898 7193  4480  2841  3855  3104  7820  5896  5913  8051  6022  6596  5119  7596  0408  5229  3223  4093  4661  6690  5358  9076  1983  4009  9717  0601  4525  2974  6804  4508  0633  3781  7295

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-27: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

