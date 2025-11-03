Rajasthan Road Accident: At Least 10 Killed, Several Injured After 'Drunk' Truck Driver Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Jaipur (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Jaipur: At least 10 people reportedly lost their lives after a truck driver rammed into multiple vehicles in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday, November 3. Around 50 people also sustained injuries in the accident. The incident was also captured in CCTV.

The driver reportedly lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed into several vehicles, including cars and bikes, on the Lohamandi Road. The driver appeared to be drunk, reported India Today, quoting eyewitnesses.

CCTV Footage Of The Accident (Disturbing Visuals):

Among the deceased was a child. After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. According to reports, the driver did not apply the brakes for almost half a kilometre and crashed into all the vehicles that came in his way.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A trolley overtuned in Loha Mandi under Harmada Police Station area. 10 casualties reported so far. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WQ244PB6bk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

The injured have been shifted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The driver has been taken into custody. A test will be conducted to confirm whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Notably, It is the second major accident in Rajasthan within 24 hours.

Phalodi Bus Accident:

On Sunday night, in the Matora area of Phalodi district at least 15 pilgrims lost their lives after a tourist bus travelling from Jodhpur to Kolayat in Bikaner for religious darshan collided with a stationary trailer parked on the roadside. All the deceased are reported to be residents of the Sursagar area of Jodhpur.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was traveling at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to ram into the trailer. Several people wer also injured in the accident.