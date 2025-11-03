'TMC Is My Family’: Former KMC Mayor Sovan Chatterjee Back In Mamata Banerjee’s Camp After 7 Years

Former KMC mayor Sovan Chatterjee returns to TMC after seven years |

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Sovan Chatterjee who had left TMC on Monday had joined back the ruling party after seven years.

“TMC is my family. It is like a homecoming for me. TMC is in my nerves. Party Supremo Mamata Banerjee is our guardian. I will shoulder every responsibility which is given by my party,” said Chatterjee after rejoining TMC.

Notably, in 2018 Chatterjee had resigned from ministerial posts and from the post of Mayor after he was pulled up by the Chief Minister for devoting more time in personal affairs. After resigning from the TMC, Chatterjee and his close aide Baishaki Banerjee joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 but left the saffron camp in 2021.

Incidentally, along with Chatterjee his close aide Baishaki also joined TMC on Monday.

Soon after rejoining TMC at the party headquarters, both Chatterjee and his close aide visited party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in Kalighat.

Talking to the media, Banerjee said that though Chatterjee was not ‘active’ in politics for several years, he was constantly in touch with party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“In a democratic country anyone has the right to join any party. Chatterjee will be now active in TMC,” said Banerjee.

Speculation over Chatterjee joining back TMC started after he was appointed the chairperson of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) on October 17.