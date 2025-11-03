 West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Honoured With ‘Malayala Ratna’ Award For Literary Excellence
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been conferred with the prestigious 'Malayala Ratna' award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Malayalam literature, an official statement released from the Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

Bose received the honour for his book 'Myth and Science - Oru Punarvayana', which was also selected as the 'Book of The Year', it stated.

"I dedicate this award to the people of Kerala and all over the world who have always encouraged me," Bose told PTI.

The award was presented to Bose during the 10-day International Book Festival held at Kochi in Kerala, the statement said.

article-image

The inaugural session was presided over by former Union Minister KV Thomas.

At the ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel released 14 books authored by the Bengal Governor and handed them over to Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

