 Karnataka: 12 Students Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Belagavi Residential School
Twelve students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Belagavi’s Hirekodi village fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after dinner on Sunday. They complained of vomiting and stomach pain and were hospitalised; all are stable. The incident occurred days after a judge had warned the school staff about poor hygiene. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
File PIc (Representative Image)

Belagavi (Karnataka): Twelve students of a residential school in Belagavi district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday.

According to police, the students of the Morarji Desai Residential School at Hirekodi village of Chikkodi taluk, complained of vomiting and stomach pain after dinner on Sunday and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred just days after a local judge had visited the same institution and reprimanded the warden and staff over hygiene and management issues, sources said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

