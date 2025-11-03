15-Year-Old Found Dead With Torture Marks In UP's Bahraich; 1 Arrested, Rape Suspected

Representative Photo

Two days after a 15-year-old girl went missing from her home in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, her body was found in a garden near her residence on Monday. The victim's brother on Sunday filed a police complaint against three men, accusing them of kidnapping her. Injury marks on the minor's body indicated the torture she may have endured before her killing.

According to reports, the victim's throat was slit, her arms and legs were broken, and her nose was stuffed with sand and glue.

Her relatives have claimed that the suspects sexually assaulted her prior to the murder and abandoned her body. A family member was heard crying beside her remains, insisting repeatedly that she had been raped.

Harshita Tiwari, circle officer of Mihipurwa in Bahraich, stated that charges have been filed against three individuals, with one already in custody. She added that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and that investigators are examining the case from multiple angles.

While the opposition has been criticising the ruling BJP government over incidents of crimes against women in the state, the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report indicates that Uttar Pradesh maintains a comparatively low crime rate of approximately 58.6 per lakh population. In absolute terms, the state accounts for about 14.81 per cent of crimes against women reported nationwide (4,48,211), according to the report.