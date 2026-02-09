'Thakur Hoon... Yahi Pe Thok Denge...': HDFC Employee Hurls Abuses At Customer During Argument In UP | Dramatic Video

X/@TweetAbhishekA

Uttar Pradesh: A heated argument between an HDFC Bank employee and a customer in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism over alleged rude behaviour and a caste-based remark made during the altercation.

What the Video Shows

The viral video shows a customer speaking to the bank employee in a relatively calm tone. However, the employee, identified as Astha Singh, is seen responding aggressively, hurling abuses and allegedly flaunting her Thakur caste as a sign of assertiveness.

During the argument, Singh is heard saying, “I am a Thakur, Bachhodi mat karna... yahi pe thok denge,” a remark that has sparked outrage for its caste-based undertone and perceived unprofessional conduct.

Colleagues Step In

As the argument escalates, other bank employees are seen intervening and attempting to calm Singh down. Despite their efforts, she continues to argue in a fit of rage, further intensifying the situation on camera.

How Netizens Reacted

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting a flood of reactions from social media users. Many questioned the employee’s conduct, professionalism, and behaviour in a customer-facing role, while others defended her actions, citing self-respect and social dynamics.

One user commented, “She’s saying this because she’s in UP.”

Another user wrote, “She’s absolutely right; a woman shouldn’t stay silent for the sake of self-respect she should always raise her voice. Society is always quick to suppress. The girls from Brahmin, Thakur and Vaishya communities are brimming with self-respect, so it’s natural for anger to arise. Being a customer doesn’t mean you can say whatever you please.”

Another post tagged the bank, said @HDFC_Bank this is your customer service. Castism is your core agenda.

No Official Response Yet

At the time of publishing this report, HDFC Bank had not issued any official clarification or response regarding the viral video.