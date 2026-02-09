'Wait For Action': Congress MP KC Venugopal On Reports Of Oppostion Likely Bringing No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla

Congress MP KC Venugopal On Bringing No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla, Says 'Opposition Is United' | X

New Delhi: The Opposition is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claimed media reports. The Congress on Monday (February 9) claimed that there “is no space for opposition” in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP KC Venugopal told media that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other Opposition MPs were not allowed to speak in the Lower House.

“As per the Parliamentary rules, the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Prime Minister. But here, the LoP is not being allowed to speak in the House. The government can say anything and attack anyone,” Venugopal told reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "As per the Parliamentary rules, the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Prime Minister. But here, the LoP is not being allowed to speak in the House. The government can say anything and attack anyone... the Speaker is himself making…

Venugopal said that Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House and also alleged that “derogatory remarks” were made against the opposition member.

On the question of the opposition bringing the no-confidence motion, Venugopal said, “After action, you will get to know.” He added that the entire opposition is united on the matter.

“Cannot comment on reports, wait for action,” the Congress MP said. His remarks have come after a meeting of opposition floor leaders in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament House complex this morning to decide on a joint strategy for the next few days.

In an unprecedented development, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on Thursday last without the Prime Minister’s customary reply that was scheduled a day earlier, in the face of relentless sloganeering by opposition members.

On Wednesday, ruckus erupted in the Lower House as women Opposition MPs charged towards the Prime Minister’s seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day. PM Modi was not present in the House at the time of the incident. After the incident, PM Modi did not address the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks.

Later, Birla slammed the Congress, stating that he had advised PM Modi not to come to the Lower House after receiving inputs that Congress MPs could create an inappropriate incident near the Prime Minister’s chair.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, he said, “When the Prime Minister was supposed to respond to the President’s address in the House, I received information that several Congress MPs could have created an inappropriate incident near the Prime Minister’s chair. If such an incident had occurred, it would have torn apart the democratic traditions of the country. To prevent this, I requested the Prime Minister not to come to the House.” He had also thanked PM Modi for preventing unpleasant scenes by listening to his advice.