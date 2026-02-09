22-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges In-Laws Forced Her Into Prostitution

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by her in-laws, died by suicide following prolonged harassment.

The victim, identified as Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, was from Bhalki in Karnataka’s Bidar district. She took the extreme step at her home in Basavakalyan in the same district.

Anjanabai married Shekhar Patil, who hails from the same locality, in 2022. The couple has an 11-month-old child.

According to reports, the victim allegedly hanged herself at the Patil residence in Om Colony, Basavakalyan.

In a complaint to police, Anjanabai’s father, Vijaykumar, alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed by her in-laws and pressured into illegal activities. He claimed she was beaten for refusing illicit relationships.

Acting on the complaint, a case has been filed against three people, including Anjanabai’s husband, Shekhar Patil. Police have detained all three accused, and further investigation is underway.