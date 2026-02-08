Bengalurur: 26-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement

LENOVO

A 26-year-old bodybuilder in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after learning that his girlfriend was engaged to another man.

Kiran, who worked as a gym trainer, had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman for three years. During a meeting on Saturday, she informed him about her upcoming marriage, leaving him deeply distressed. He later returned to his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout, went into his room, and locked the door. Police said he allegedly died by hanging.

Concerned when he did not come out for a long time, family members forced the door open and discovered him inside. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining multiple angles, including a death note reportedly recovered from his room.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669