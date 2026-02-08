Ghaziabad Tragedy: 2015 Suicide Case Linked To Minor Sisters’ Father Emerges

A fresh layer has been added to the investigation into the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, after police confirmed that their father, Chetan Kumar, had previously been linked to another suicide case more than a decade ago involving his live-in partner.

2015 Death of Live-In Partner Under Review

Senior police officials said Kumar’s background is now being examined as part of the broader probe into the circumstances surrounding the sisters’ deaths and their mental state.

DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil told PTI that Kumar’s live-in partner had died in 2015 after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony, under the Sahibabad police station limits.

“At the time, the death was initially treated as suspicious. However, following an investigation, it was later concluded to be a case of suicide,” Patil said.

No Direct Link Found So Far, Say Police

Police have clarified that, as of now, there is no evidence connecting the 2015 case with the recent deaths of the three sisters. However, officials said the earlier incident is being kept in mind as investigators assess the family’s overall history and environment.

Experts Urge Holistic Psychological Assessment

Calling the incident “very unfortunate,” AIIMS expert Dr Sagar said multiple psychological, familial and social factors could be involved and stressed the need to examine the case in its entirety.

He told ANI that changes in a child’s behaviour, family dynamics, parental relationships, and the overall emotional environment play a crucial role in understanding such tragedies.

Gaming Should Not Be Viewed in Isolation

Addressing initial discussions linking the incident to gaming habits, Dr Sagar cautioned against oversimplification. He noted that while excessive gaming can be a concern among young people, it is often associated with underlying emotional or behavioural issues.

“Only a small percentage develop problematic gaming behaviour, often linked to conditions such as ADHD, emotional distress, lack of social interaction, or withdrawal from school and family,” he said.

Emotional Distress Reflected in Wall Writings

Investigators are also examining writings found on the wall of the sisters’ room, which included words such as “lonely,” “I am very very alone,” and “Make me a heart of broken.”

According to Dr Sagar, such expressions point to deep emotional distress and warrant careful psychological analysis, particularly in children who may be more prone to high-risk behaviour due to incomplete brain development.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police examining all possible angles.