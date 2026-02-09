Maharashtra ZP & Panchayat Samiti Election 2026: Counting Underway as Mahayuti Eyes Dominance Following High Voter Turnout

Representatational image |

The political scenario in Maharashtra is at a critical juncture today, February 9, 2026, as counting of votes commenced for the local body elections across 12 major districts. This electoral exercise, often referred to as the "mini-assembly" elections, serves as a vital barometre for the state's political climate, testing the grassroots influence of the competing alliances.

The counting process began at 10:00 am sharp, following a high-stakes polling day that saw millions of citizens head to the booths to determine the leadership of their rural and semi-urban administrative bodies. These elections are particularly significant as they represent the first major democratic test since the recent shifts in the state’s political leadership and the unfortunate passing of NCP supremo and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last month.

Scale of the rural mandate

The magnitude of this election is reflected in the vast numbers governing its execution.

Across the 12 districts, which include Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur, a total of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats were up for grabs.

To facilitate this massive democratic undertaking, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra deployed an army of approximately 1.28 lakh personnel and established 25,471 polling stations. The electorate itself was massive, with over 2.08 crore eligible voters. Data reveals a nearly balanced gender participation, with roughly 1.06 crore male voters and 1.01 crore female voters registered, alongside 468 voters from other categories. This high level of engagement shows the deep-rooted importance of local governance in the daily lives of Maharashtra’s rural population.

When the polls concluded on Saturday, February 7, the state recorded a robust final voter turnout of 68.28 percent. However, this average masks significant variations in regional enthusiasm.

Parbhani district emerged as the leader in civic participation, recording a remarkable turnout of 74.89 percent. This was followed closely by the high-engagement zones of Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which recorded 74.45 percent and 72.69 percent respectively.

These figures suggest a highly mobilised electorate in the Marathwada and Western Maharashtra belts.

On the other end of the spectrum, the coastal district of Ratnagiri saw the lowest participation rate, with only 55.79 percent of the electorate casting their ballots. Despite these variations, the overall turnout of nearly 69 percent indicates a strong public desire to influence the composition of local administrative bodies, which are responsible for critical services like water supply, education, and rural infrastructure.

Postponement and the shadow of state mourning

The path to the polling booth was not without its challenges.

The elections were originally scheduled to take place on February 5, 2026. However, the state was plunged into a period of shock and mourning following the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

In response to this tragedy and the subsequent declaration of three days of official state mourning, the State Election Commission made the decision to postpone the voting until February 7.

This delay added a layer of solemnity to the proceedings and political parties were forced to pause their high-decibel campaigns during the mourning period. The transition of power also saw Sunetra Pawar sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister shortly before the polls, a move that many analysts believe influenced the final stages of the campaign.

Pre-result dominance and unopposed victories

In a striking development that occurred even before the first ballot box was opened for counting, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena—managed to secure a significant tactical advantage.

A total of 27 candidates from the alliance were declared elected unopposed. This trend was most prominent in the Konkan region, specifically within the Sindhudurg district. In the 50-member Sindhudurg Zilla Parishad, the Mahayuti secured 8 seats without a contest, with 7 seats going to the BJP and 1 to the Shinde group.

The dominance extended to the Panchayat Samiti level in the same district, where 17 seats were won unopposed. Notable individual victors included Prachi Iswalkar in Kharepatan and Pramod Kamat in Banda. Further north in Raigad and Ratnagiri, candidates like Anil Jadhav and Dr Padmaja Kamble also secured their seats uncontested, providing the ruling alliance with a comfortable cushion before the formal counting began.

Political stakes of the outcome

As the counting progresses today, the results will clarify the shifting alliances within the state. These elections are unique because they feature a fragmented political landscape where various factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are testing their individual strengths.

In districts like Pune and Sangli, local tactical "adjustments" have been reported between various groups to safeguard regional interests, often defying the broader state-level alliance structures.

The final results, expected by late evening, will not only decide who controls the local administrative machinery for the next five years but will also provide the primary data for parties to strategise for the upcoming state-wide legislative challenges.

The outcome in the 125 Panchayat Samitis will be particularly telling, as these bodies represent the most direct link between the state government and the rural citizenry.