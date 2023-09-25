Mumbai Crime: Shocking Gang Rape of Minor in Mulund; 1 Suspect Arrested, Manhunt Launched for 2nd Accused | representative pic

Mumbai: A 15-year-old minor girl from Mulund was allegedly gang-raped by two men. According to the police, the incident occurred around June when the victim's mother was not at home. One of the accused was acquainted with the victim's mother, and he used this connection to gain access to the house when the victim was alone.

The police reported that the minor girl was given spiked juice, causing her to lose consciousness, after which the accused raped her.

Girl repeatedly raped, threatened

Three to four days later, the first accused, aged 37, confided in his friend, the second accused, aged 21, about the assault on the girl.

Both of them allegedly conspired to enter the victim's house again when her mother was absent.

A week later, they found the opportunity and employed the same method to gang-rape the minor girl. To prevent her from disclosing the incident to her mother, they reportedly threatened to harm her mother.

Three months later, the mother noticed physical changes in her daughter and took her to the hospital, where she learned that the girl was three and a half months pregnant. Shocked by this revelation, the mother encouraged her daughter to speak up about what had happened.

A First Information Report was filed at the Mulund police station by the victim's mother. The police managed to arrest the 21-year-old man, while the second accused, upon learning about the police case, fled to an undisclosed location. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the missing accused.

Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (d) (gang rape), 376 (rape), 376 (2) (i) (rape of a woman incapable of giving consent), 328 (administering stupefying drugs with the intent to cause harm), 506 (2) (threatening to cause death), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intent), among others. Additionally, sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, including 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 5 (g) (gang penetrative sexual assault on a child), have also been applied.