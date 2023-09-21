Mumbai Crime: 14-Year-Old Kidnapped, Raped in Moving Taxi | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old mentally disabled girl, residing in the slums of Malabar Hill, was allegedly kidnapped and raped inside a moving taxi on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the girl had a fight with her family members, after which she decided to visit her cousin's sister's place located in Malad's Malvani. She somehow managed to reach Dadar Railway station, where she decided to board a taxi to Malad.

Girl found in 6-7 hours

The taxi in which she sat had another man sitting in the back seat, with whom she initially chatted. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl, worried about her disappearance, approached Malabar Hill police station and registered a case of kidnapping since she is underage. The police, initiating a technical investigation, determined that the girl was in the Malad area, at a relative's place.

"A team was sent there to bring the girl back, and we managed to do so in six to seven hours after she went missing. However, the situation became serious when the girl revealed what had happened to her on her way to Malad, inside the taxi," said a police official. He continued, "She mentioned that there were two men inside the taxi—one being the driver and another in the back seat. While the taxi was in motion, she was allegedly molested and raped by the driver of the taxi, who is the main accused."

Separate teams were formed to investigate the taxi using various methods, including CCTV footage. As a result, two persons were arrested, both of whom confessed to the crime. The incident allegedly occurred between Dadar and Malad, according to the police.

The two accused have been identified as Shriprakash Pandey and Salman Khan, the taxi driver, both falling in the age group of 25 to 27, confirmed the police.

A case has been registered against the two under charges of rape, sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

