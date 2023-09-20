 UP Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Accused Of ‘Raping’ 5-Year-Old Girl In Kanpur Dehat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Accused Of ‘Raping’ 5-Year-Old Girl In Kanpur Dehat

UP Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Accused Of ‘Raping’ 5-Year-Old Girl In Kanpur Dehat

Both children have been sent to the district hospital and medical report has confirmed rape. The five-year-old girl’s mother said her daughter had gone out to play when the incident took place.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Kanpur Dehat, September 20: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy has been accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Kanpur Dehat district. The incident, which had taken place in a village under the limits of Akbarpur police station of the district late on Sunday night, came to light after police lodged FIR under sections 376 of IPC and section 5/6 of the POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl’s mother on Tuesday.

Both children have been sent to the district hospital

Both children have been sent to the district hospital and medical report has confirmed rape. The five-year-old girl’s mother said her daughter had gone out to play when the incident took place.

The FIR was registered

Akbarpur Kotwali police station inspector Satish Singh said police were treating this case with caution. “If a child below seven years of age commits a crime, it does not fall in the category of crime. Nevertheless, further action will be taken in this case only after taking legal opinion. The FIR was registered on Tuesday,” he said.

Read Also
Bombay HC Commutes Man's Death Sentence To 25 Years Imprisonment For Rape & Murder Of Six-Year-Old
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tell Me What's EMPTY': Actor Prakash Raj Rakes Controversy Again By Posting PM Modi's Picture...

'Tell Me What's EMPTY': Actor Prakash Raj Rakes Controversy Again By Posting PM Modi's Picture...

WATCH: DMK's Kanimozhi Alleges Heckling By BJP MPs While Speaking On Women's Reservation Bill

WATCH: DMK's Kanimozhi Alleges Heckling By BJP MPs While Speaking On Women's Reservation Bill

Smugglers In Truck Throw Bags Of Ganja On Police Vehicle Chasing In ‘Filmy’ Style (Watch Video)

Smugglers In Truck Throw Bags Of Ganja On Police Vehicle Chasing In ‘Filmy’ Style (Watch Video)

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants Pose As RSS Activists To Rob Beef In Audugodi; 4 Arrested

Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants Pose As RSS Activists To Rob Beef In Audugodi; 4 Arrested

Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Congress Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia...

Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Congress Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia...