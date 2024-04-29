Video: Tragic Accident Claims Bike-Borne Cop's Life In Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel | X

New Delhi: Sub-Inspector N.K. Pavithran lost his life in a tragic accident reported on April 28, Sunday in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. The accident was partially captured on camera, the video of which has gone viral. Reports said that Sub-Inspector N.K. Pavithran's bike slipped and was flung on the other side of the divider. Speeding cars were seen slowing down as soon as the diseased fell unconscious on the road. He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital in critical condition, however doctors declared him brought dead.

N.K. Pavithran was a part of Delhi police's Crime team of Eastern District and was a resident of I Extention. The accident took place when he was returning home after work. His scooter suddenly slipped and collided with the divider leading to the horrific accident that claimed his life. It is believed that he hailed from Kerala and that his family members were immediately informed about the incident. Delhi Police are investigating the case and examining the CCTV footage.

Multiple accidents in Delhi in April

There have been multiple incidents of accident reported in New Delhi in the month of April. On April 23, three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit a cab near Dhaula Kuan in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, the cab driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries and all three were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. On April 14th, at least 18 people, including the driver and the conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, were injured after it hit a signage pole on the divider in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delh. On April 2, a horrific video of an accident on Delhi's Rajpur Road had surfaced online. The CCTV footage showed that some customers were eating kachori in the shop when suddenly a car at high speed crashed into the shop. The forceful collision of the car caused some people to be thrown away.