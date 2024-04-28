 Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

According to the Delhi Police, the cab driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries and all three were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit a cab near Dhaula Kuan in the national capital on early Sunday morning, police said. According to the Delhi Police, the cab driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries and all three were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Speaking with ANI, an eyewitness, Dheeraj Gupta said, "I was sleeping peacefully and suddenly, there was a loud noise and I woke up. I saw two cars coming from opposite directions and colliding with each other. One of the cars then collided with the divider. The Jaguar had two persons, a boy, and a girl. They suffered minor injuries." However, the people in the cab were seriously injured, he said.

Read Also
MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal
article-image

"The driver suffered serious injuries. We dialled 100 and called the PCR. The PCR came and then they were taken to the hospital," the eyewitness said. All of them have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and their condition is said to be serious.

According to the Delhi Police, one PCR at about 4:55 am received a call regarding the accident of two vehicles in which three persons were injured.
The injured cab driver, Harjeet Singh, resident of Ganesh Nagar 2, Shakarpur, Delhi and other two persons in the cab were admitted to AIIMS.
Legal action as per law is being taken and teams have been sent to nab the accused, police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Hits Record Low At 54.85%, Sparking Concerns...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Hits Record Low At 54.85%, Sparking Concerns...

Major Setback For Samajwadi Party, Former MLA & Several District Presidents Join BJP In Lucknow

Major Setback For Samajwadi Party, Former MLA & Several District Presidents Join BJP In Lucknow

Major Setback For Congress, Party's Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns Over Alliance With AAP...

Major Setback For Congress, Party's Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns Over Alliance With AAP...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate;...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate;...