 MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal

MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal

Tragic incident as Dharma Jagnore drowns while bathing in Bhadbhada dam during visit for family wedding in Bhopal. Divers recover his body after it gets stuck in water currents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old resident of New Delhi who was in the city to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding drowned in Bhadbhada dam on Friday evening, the police said.

He dived into the dam to take a bath but his leg got stuck and he could not swim back. His body was fished out by the divers later in the night, the police added.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Mechanic in Bhopal; Police Launch Manhunt
article-image

According to Kamla Nagar police, deceased Dharma Jagnore, a private company employee, is survived by wife and three kids. He reached Kamla Nagar to attend his brother-in-law Sonu’s wedding on April 22 along with two of his friends - Rakesh and Montu.

After the wedding on April 23, he along with two friends visited Bhadbhada dam to take bath on Friday evening. Jagnore swam towards deep water. As he knew how to swim, his friends did not stop him. 

However, when his friends did not spot him for 10 minutes, they called for help. Later, they contacted divers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation who launched a search operation. Jagnore’s body was fished out by the divers later in the night in police presence. The divers told police that Jagnore’s left leg was stuck somewhere, owing to which he could not escape the raging water currents and drowned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal

MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal

MP Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Mechanic in Bhopal; Police Launch Manhunt

MP Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Mechanic in Bhopal; Police Launch Manhunt

Wilting Beauty: Neglected Vertical Gardens Highlight Civic Negligence in Bhopal, BMC Vows Action

Wilting Beauty: Neglected Vertical Gardens Highlight Civic Negligence in Bhopal, BMC Vows Action

MPBSE Helpline Flooded with Queries Post Exam Results, Students Seek Guidance on Retotalling and...

MPBSE Helpline Flooded with Queries Post Exam Results, Students Seek Guidance on Retotalling and...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 3,500 Marriages Pull Down Voting Percentage in Phase 2; Election Commission...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 3,500 Marriages Pull Down Voting Percentage in Phase 2; Election Commission...