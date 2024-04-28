MP Tragedy: Delhi Man Drowns in Bhadbhada Dam During Brother-in-Law's Wedding in Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old resident of New Delhi who was in the city to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding drowned in Bhadbhada dam on Friday evening, the police said.

He dived into the dam to take a bath but his leg got stuck and he could not swim back. His body was fished out by the divers later in the night, the police added.

According to Kamla Nagar police, deceased Dharma Jagnore, a private company employee, is survived by wife and three kids. He reached Kamla Nagar to attend his brother-in-law Sonu’s wedding on April 22 along with two of his friends - Rakesh and Montu.

After the wedding on April 23, he along with two friends visited Bhadbhada dam to take bath on Friday evening. Jagnore swam towards deep water. As he knew how to swim, his friends did not stop him.

However, when his friends did not spot him for 10 minutes, they called for help. Later, they contacted divers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation who launched a search operation. Jagnore’s body was fished out by the divers later in the night in police presence. The divers told police that Jagnore’s left leg was stuck somewhere, owing to which he could not escape the raging water currents and drowned.