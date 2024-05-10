 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bagsewaniya, Char Imli & More; Check Full List Below
Residents of Bhopal are encouraged by the Municipal Corporation to prepare and organize themselves accordingly for the designated periods of power outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued a power outage schedule for May 11, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned disruptions have been strategically scheduled at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during these scheduled power cuts.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Shankracharya Flower, Valencia, Ashima Royal City and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bagsewaniya, Ustav Parisar, Laxmi Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Subhash Nagar, HIG, MIG qtr, Nagar Nigam, Padmnabh Nagar, Abhiruchi Nagar, Housing board Colony nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Kabira Apartment, Gandhi Chowk, Teela Jamalpura, Akansha Apartment and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sterling Green View, Deepak Society, Naveen Kanya Shala, and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 06:00 Pm

Area: 1250 Qtr, Urja Hospital, 05 No Stop, Char Imli and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Madhuvan City, Church and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am 12:00 Noon

The scheduled power outages are essential for facilitating maintenance work and ensuring the smooth functioning of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are urged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare in advance and make necessary arrangements to cope with the designated hours of power cuts. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical system.

