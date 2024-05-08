 MP Gang Rape: Five Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Shahdol
The rape incident had taken place under the Kotwali police station limits on Monday evening when the girl was returning from a coaching class.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were arrested for alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Shahdol district, police said on Wednesday. The illegal constructions of the houses of the accused were razed by the administration with the help of police.

The rape incident had taken place under the Kotwali police station limits on Monday evening when the girl was returning from a coaching class.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh Chandra Sagar told Free Press, "The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday evening, May 6. The minor victim was coming from a coaching class with her friend and they were intercepted by five people. The accused took them towards a forest area, made the victim's friend hostage and violated the girl."

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The victim lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station and an immediate FIR was registered into the matter.

An SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted and began a search to nab the accused, Sagar said.

SP Kumar Prateek informed that the arrested men were identified as Aishwarya Nidhi Gupta (36), Saleem Qureshi (22), Kailash Panika (29), Saleem (18) and Afzal Ansari (28) and are booked under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

He further added that the team of district administration and police the illegal  construction of the houses were razed one by one on Wednesday. He added that if some portion is remain left because of light, it will be removed on Thursday.

The SP added that all the five accused would be presented before the court on Thursday morning. 

