MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said during a rally at Maner in Patna on Tuesday that the RJD had dug up the helipad before his arrival.

Yadav told the crowd that the RJD might do whatever it wished, but nothing would come in his way of meeting the people of Patna. He said he was even ready to risk his life to meet the people. RJD candidate Bhai Virendra is contesting from Patna.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also in the capital of Bihar on Tuesday. The helipad was made for Tejashwi. At the same place, another helipad was to be made for the MP CM.

After Tejashwi left, the RJD workers dug up the helipad, so the issue was raised. Yadav has been electioneering in Bihar, but such an issue has come up for the first time during the campaigning.

Yadav, who has been actively campaigning across Bihar in support of the NDA candidates, said such an incident had never occurred during his previous rallies. He termed it a sign of the opposition’s growing frustration as the Bihar election battle intensifies.