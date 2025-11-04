 MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna
He said he was even ready to risk his life to meet the people of Patna

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said during a rally at Maner in Patna on Tuesday that the RJD had dug up the helipad before his arrival.

Yadav told the crowd that the RJD might do whatever it wished, but nothing would come in his way of meeting the people of Patna. He said he was even ready to risk his life to meet the people. RJD candidate Bhai Virendra is contesting from Patna.

Yadav, who has been actively campaigning across Bihar in support of the NDA candidates, said such an incident had never occurred during his previous rallies. He termed it a sign of the opposition’s growing frustration as the Bihar election battle intensifies.

