MP Shocker: 15-Year-Old Gang Raped by Five Men in Shahdol; ₹30k Bounty Declared On Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying case was reported from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men, police said on Tuesday. The unidentified accused remains at large.

According to information, this incident occurred on Monday evening. The victim, along with her, friend was returning from coaching class to home when a group of five men waylaid them.

The accused allegedly pushed the victim’s friend away from her while they took their chances to rape her. They later fled the scene, leaving her bleeding.

The victim logged a complaint with the local police and based on the First Information Report the police have started to track and hunt down the unidentified perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the police have announced a cash prize of 30,000 rupees for whoever provides the information or help them hunt the alleged.

Police has not revealed any further information as of now and the investigation is underway.

More information is awaited.

