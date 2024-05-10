Parshuram's Birthplace Janapav To Be Developed As Religious Hub, Announces MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking on the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, unveiled ambitious plans to transform the birthplace of Parshuram on the hills of Janapav in the Indore district into a major religious center.

"The Madhya Pradesh government plans to undertake a project to transform Janapav into a religious hub. We've also earmarked efforts to enhance pilgrimage sites linked with Lord Ram and Krishna," stated Yadav, who visited the hills, situated approximately 50 kilometers away from Indore city, and paid his respects through prayers.

He stated that work on the project would commence after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha model code of conduct.

Furthermore, Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed hope for the continuity of his government's efforts in promoting cultural rituals across the country. He said, "Let's hope that the Modi government remains unaffected, as it is currently overseeing a series of cultural events and rituals across the country."

MP BJP President VD Sharma was also present during the celebrations.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, #Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Alok Sharma celebrate #parshuramjayanti2024 at city's Gufa Mandir #MPNews pic.twitter.com/IzQcpkh1tR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 10, 2024

BJP Leaders Join Parshuram Jayanti 'Aarti' in Bhopal

Similarly, on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, a special Aarti ceremony was organised at the Parshuram statue located at Gufa Mandir in Bhopal. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lok Sabha candidate Alok Sharma, Rameshwar Sharma, Purushottam Mishra, and others participated in the event.