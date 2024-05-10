'Sam Pitroda, Sanjay Raut Are Jokers,' Says Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sam Pitroda and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut are "jokers" whom nobody takes seriously, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

They keep making ridiculous statements due to the fear of defeat (in the polls) and people treat these comments as entertainment, Chouhan added.

"They have lost their senses and are giving statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stooping to the lowest level. They have become a laughing stock, the jokers of politics. Nobody takes Aiyar, Pitroda and Raut seriously," Chouhan told news agencies here while answering a question about controversial statements given by the three leaders.

"Because of fear of defeat, they are giving ridiculous statements. People view it only as entertainment only," he said.

Leaders of the opposition INDI alliance have become intellectually bankrupt and Aiyar should note this is not the earlier weak UPA government but one headed by a "prime minister with a 56 inch chest", Chouhan said.

Hailing Modi, he said India has made it clear to the world it stands for development and will not trouble anyone and at the same time will not spare anyone that causes trouble for the nation.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said he sometimes climbs atop a truck or harvests crops, adding people are aware who is indulging in drama.

"Under PM Modi, India will become a 'vishwa guru' and people will progress. The Congress will have to enact dramas for another five years but it won't be left with enough members to do so," Chouhan asserted.