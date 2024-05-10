 MP Weather Updates: Clouds, Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Over Next 4 Days  
The weather will remain changed across the state till May 12. Hail is also expected in some districts. There is also a forecast of lightning for the next four days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
MP Weather Updates: Rain, Thunder & Storm Forecast For Next 4 Days   | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is witnessing two different weather conditions simultaneously in Madhya Pradesh. Amid scorching heat, it has been raining continuously in some parts of the state for the last three days.

Same weather is expected on Friday. According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, “Three Western Disturbances are active at present. At the same time, the cyclonic circulation system and wind direction have also changed. As a result, it’s raining frequently in the state. The weather will remain changed across the state till May 12. Hail is also expected in some districts. There is also a forecast of lightning for the next four days.

Rain prediction for next 4 days

Rain along with hail may occur in Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat on May 10 and May 11. There will be thunderstorms, drizzle and cloudy conditions in around 37 districts of MP including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and others.

Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua are the only districts where there will be sunshine on May 12. The weather will remain changed in all other districts. There is also a forecast of a storm and rain with thunder.

Changed weather in Indore, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Vidisha, Betul, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Shahdol and more on May 13.

